Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,173 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0%

PCAR stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

