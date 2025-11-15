Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Receives $62.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.8571.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Figma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Figma

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

In related news, CAO Tyler Herb sold 43,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $1,904,673.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,100.77. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 31,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,428,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 11,089,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,375,630.29. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,008,892 shares of company stock worth $44,531,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Figma Trading Down 4.2%

FIG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. Figma has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.