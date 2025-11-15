Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Position Boosted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 259.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after buying an additional 1,017,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,053,000 after acquiring an additional 517,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 259,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,171,000 after acquiring an additional 217,749 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0858 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

