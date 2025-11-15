Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Telesat Corporation $TSAT

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Telesat in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Telesat by 35.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of TSAT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.06. Telesat Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.26 million. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Telesat has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

