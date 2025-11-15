Profund Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $17.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

