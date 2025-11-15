Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $95,688.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 659,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,822.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,078,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,512,760.58. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 860,651 shares of company stock worth $7,681,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.