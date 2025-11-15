Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $339.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.22.

Shares of FLUT opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.33 and a 200-day moving average of $268.25. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

