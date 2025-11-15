Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson
Ferguson Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE FERG opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.
Ferguson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.
Ferguson Profile
Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.