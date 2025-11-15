Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE FERG opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

