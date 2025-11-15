Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $258.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $297.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.36.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

