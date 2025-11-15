Insider Buying: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $446,250.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 62,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,839,500. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 133,220 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,196.20.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,245,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 263,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard BioTools by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 235,677 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 129,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,434,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.35.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

