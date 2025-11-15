Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 550,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 148.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

