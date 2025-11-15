Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

