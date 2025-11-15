United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of URI stock opened at $832.82 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.98. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

