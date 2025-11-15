Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

