Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,680,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 671,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 449,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.