Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $842.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $867.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $773.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

