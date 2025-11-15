Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,015 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,929.90. This represents a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,682,760 shares of company stock worth $208,202,189. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

