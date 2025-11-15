Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,520 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $17,094,337.56. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $9,493,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,904.26. This trade represents a 72.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 471,435 shares of company stock valued at $200,294,552 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UTHR opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.34. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

