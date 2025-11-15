L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $286,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS HYBL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

