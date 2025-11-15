Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

