Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.7 million. Sally Beauty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.090 EPS.

NYSE SBH opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

