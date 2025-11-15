QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Releases Earnings Results

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

LON:QQ opened at GBX 445.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 491. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 485.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 570 to GBX 550 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.25.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

