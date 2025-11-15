Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.80

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $10.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00032212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00033827 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00010270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000075 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,315.99 or 0.43460278 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

