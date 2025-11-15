William Teuber, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director William Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IonQ Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after buying an additional 4,587,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,705,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

