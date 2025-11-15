Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $116,212.56 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Chivily sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $116,212.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,503.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

