Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 76.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 138,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 150,057.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 682,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

