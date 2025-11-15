IAGON (IAG) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

IAGON (IAG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. IAGON has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and approximately $180.91 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.27 or 1.00192848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Profile

IAGON’s launch date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.10367322 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $190,187.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IAGON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

