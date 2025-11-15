Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Acquires $100,560.00 in Stock

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,464.50. The trade was a 5.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Audioeye Price Performance

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Audioeye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Audioeye has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.730 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Audioeye, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEYE

Institutional Trading of Audioeye

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audioeye in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Audioeye by 3,634.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audioeye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.