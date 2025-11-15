Derek Dubner Sells 2,184 Shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) CEO Derek Dubner sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $126,257.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 561,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,478,236.10. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Dubner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Violet alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Derek Dubner sold 1,711 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Derek Dubner sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $237,127.15.

On Monday, November 10th, Derek Dubner sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $407,118.66.

Red Violet Stock Up 1.6%

RDVT stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $816.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

RDVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Red Violet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Red Violet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Violet

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 160.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.