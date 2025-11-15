ai16z (AI16Z) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.02 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, ai16z has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ai16z has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.27 or 1.00192848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,988,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,988,271.69060164 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.03101152 USD and is down -22.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $5,870,887.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

