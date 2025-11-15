Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $971.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

