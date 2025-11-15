Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5042.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.24 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

