Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20% PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 PENN Entertainment 2 6 10 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and PENN Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.79%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and PENN Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.74 -$2.75 million $0.40 6.55 PENN Entertainment $6.82 billion 0.29 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.30

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats PENN Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.