RyuJin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.79 Million (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. RyuJin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $45.98 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RyuJin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RyuJin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.27 or 1.00192848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Token Profile

RyuJin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. RyuJin’s official website is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

