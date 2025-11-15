Boundless (ZKC) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boundless (ZKC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Boundless has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boundless token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boundless has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boundless alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.27 or 1.00192848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Token Profile

Boundless’ launch date was September 15th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,953,107 tokens. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. The official message board for Boundless is boundless.network/blog. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network.

Boundless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 200,937,056 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.16611246 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $25,602,420.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boundless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boundless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boundless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boundless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.