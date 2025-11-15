Legacy Token (LGCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.43 Million

Legacy Token (LGCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Legacy Token has a market cap of $266.84 million and $5.43 million worth of Legacy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Legacy Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Legacy Token token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00001856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legacy Token Token Profile

Legacy Token launched on January 7th, 2025. Legacy Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,407,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Legacy Token is https://reddit.com/r/legacynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Legacy Token is www.legacynetwork.io. The official message board for Legacy Token is blog.legacynetwork.io. Legacy Token’s official Twitter account is @legacynetworkio.

Legacy Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Token (LGCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Legacy Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 106,139,448.5 in circulation. The last known price of Legacy Token is 1.77492891 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,808,464.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.legacynetwork.io/.”

