KBC Group NV Has $12.24 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

