STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.1875.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 918,263 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 325.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

