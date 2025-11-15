Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.51 and traded as high as C$37.65. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.49, with a volume of 170,140 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Richelieu Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.51.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.20 million for the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 16th will be paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

