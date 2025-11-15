First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.95 and traded as high as $50.97. First Bancorp shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 242,026 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,999,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 163,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 156,311 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

