Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,334.32 and traded as high as GBX 2,430. Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,402.50, with a volume of 2,850,711 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genus from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNS

Genus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,510.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,334.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genus news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332, for a total transaction of £80,454. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.