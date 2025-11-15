Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nov 15th, 2025

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as high as C$4.04. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 136,648 shares traded.

Geodrill Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Geodrill (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.26 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

