Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €82.04 and traded as high as €89.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €88.80, with a volume of 634,940 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €83.50 and a 200-day moving average of €82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.