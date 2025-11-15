Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $26.66. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $26.4790, with a volume of 411,858 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard M. Berk bought 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 10,945 shares of company stock worth $249,387 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.