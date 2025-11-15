Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as high as $26.19. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 39,742 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $418.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 88.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.