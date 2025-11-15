Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,067 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GRMN opened at $193.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.50.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

