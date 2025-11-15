Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 35,634 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,202.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of ZI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 340.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

