Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $924,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 281.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $785.57 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $804.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.43.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

