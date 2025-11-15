Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $1 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

