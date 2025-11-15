Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

